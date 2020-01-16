This past Sunday we celebrated the baptism of our Lord, as reported in the Gospel of Matthew 3:13-17.
Pastor Mike Thorpe described a trip he and Laurie made to a very special grotto in Iowa built by a Roman Catholic priest that contained beautiful symbolism recalling Jesus’ baptism. He noted that Matthew’s Gospel is the only one in which John the Baptist has a conversation with Jesus about the appropriateness of Jesus being baptized by John, and where God speaks to the crowd from heaven, stating that Jesus is his Beloved Son, with whom he is pleased.
Pastor Mike encouraged us to remember and contemplate the meaning of our own baptism, as well. See the full sermon on our website, wolcottvtumc.org.
This week work will begin on framing up the walls in the kitchen and insulating the outer walls in the fellowship hall. Once this is complete, we will be raising funds for painting and repairing the exterior of the building. If you would like to support our historic restoration project, you may send a check marked Historic Restoration Fund, or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
Worship is at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Come as you are wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson