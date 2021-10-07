On Sunday, the 19th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Scripture from Job 1:1 and 2:1-10, where God defends his servant Job to Satan, as a man of faith and integrity, stating that no matter what Satan does to Job, Job will remain faithful.
Job does just that, knowing that good and bad things happen to all human beings, but that God also remains faithful to us, as well. Even when difficult and painful things happen to us, sometimes because of the choices we make and sometimes through no fault of our own, God remains faithful and continues to love us, calling on us to do the same — to love God and each other even more.
The entire service and the pastor’s message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at the church, as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can also be found on our website.
Due to illness and an injury, work on painting the exterior of the building continues to be delayed. It is hoped that the painting can be completed soon. If you would like to donate to our historic restoration fund, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680 or click on the giving tab on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
