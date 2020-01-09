We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe began by explaining that he had decided to forgo the sermon he had prepared for Epiphany Sunday (the celebration of the visit of the Wise Men to the baby Jesus). Instead, he chose to address the press release that was issued on Friday, Jan. 3, by the United Methodist Bishops on behalf of a diverse, 16-member mediation team comprised of representatives from UM advocacy groups with contrasting views and bishops from around the world.
This press release, titled “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” addressed the development of a process that would call for a graceful separation from the United Methodist Church of those who currently support the traditionalist (or conservative) view of marriage and sexuality. For links to the press release and further documents, see notes on the sermon on our website, wolcottvtumc.org.
This week we are resuming work on framing up the walls in the kitchen and insulating the outer walls in the fellowship hall. If you would like to help, you may send a check marked “Historic Restoration Fund” to the church or go to our website and click on the “giving” tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
