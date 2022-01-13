This past Sunday we celebrated Jesus’ baptism in Luke 3:21-22 and the visit of the wise men to baby Jesus in Matthew 2:1-12. Pastor Mike Thorpe mentioned Jesus’ baptism, undertaken to fulfill Scripture even though he himself was free from sin. He then asked us to remember our own baptism.
Focusing on the wise men, Thorpe noted how threatened Herod was when the wise men arrived to find Jesus. Herod summoned them, told them what he had learned, ordered them to return and tell him where he could find Jesus. The wise men proceeded with their visit but was warned by an angel not to return to Herod.
The pastor pointed out how interesting it was that with all his resources, Herod himself had not been able to find the child. This was all a part of God’s plan to keep baby Jesus safe for what was to come.
The entire service can be found on wolcottvtumc.org.
For the remainder of January, we will worship remotely. Find a link to the service on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, contact Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
