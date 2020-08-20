Elder John knew Gaius had a solid reputation as an up-standing, godly man. But John also cared about Gaius’ physical health. He wrote, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health even as thy soul prospereth.” (III John 2).
God is pleased when we take good care of our physical health. He is even more interested in the well-being of our souls. He wants us to do what we can to stay healthy spiritually. How can we be spiritually well when there is so much soul sickness around us?
• Eat a healthy diet, by feeding yourself from God’s word daily. It is the bread and water of life for the soul. Reading the Bible is the best way to strengthen the soul’s immune system.
• Keep your distance from sin. Sin contaminates those who get too close. The careless tend to get pulled into its clutches.
• Filter the things that influence your thinking. So many sights and sounds and ideas beg for your attention. Some are good and helpful. Many would sicken the soul. Turn away from the negative and godless. Focus on the good that God has placed around you. The Bible clearly defines the difference between good and bad.
— Jesse Hursh
