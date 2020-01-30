Many of us have read the story of the good Samaritan. He was traveling in the country and saw a wounded man lying in the ditch. He had compassion and stopped and aided the poor man by giving first aid and transporting him to an inn for further care. To read this story for yourself, turn to Luke 10:30-37.
If we have compassion like this good Samaritan, we too will be looking for ways to serve others. We must be ready to help regardless of who is in need.
Service for the Lord will take time. What more worthy contribution could we have made? Others have done much for us.
As you enter the new year, challenge yourself to perform at least one kind deed to another person every day. “For whosoever shall give you a cup of cold water to drink in my name, because ye belong to Christ, verily I say unto you, he shall not lose his reward” (Mark 9:41).
You are welcome to attend our worship service on Sunday at 9 a.m.
— Glenn E. Burkholder