“Why am I here?” This message glared at me from the license plate of the car I was following.
This proved to be a thought-provoking question for me. How would you answer this question?
One reason for our being here is to bring glory to God.
“How can we glorify God?” you may ask. We bring glory to God when we acknowledge him as the supreme being. Our choice to hold God in high esteem blesses his name. Our devotion to him is one source of glory.
Another way we glorify God is by praising him. Psalm 50:23, “Whoso offereth praise glorifieth me.” We praise God when we sing songs of praise to him. We also praise when we bless God in our prayers.
God has blessed us in so many ways, and so praise should never be foreign to our lips.
“Why am I here?” Follow this column in future weeks for more answers to this question.
— Glenn E. Burkholder
