“We are all in this together.”
We see and hear this slogan and truly we are each affected by this pandemic about any way we turn. Life is like a sea and we are each trying to stay afloat from our birth until our death. We never know what a new day may hold for us. The storms of life can rock our boat and threaten to destroy us. They can cause us to become afraid, discouraged, and bitter, and we can wonder if there is any hope.
I like the account in Mark 4:35-41 where Jesus and his disciples were crossing the sea and a great storm came up. Jesus was sleeping in the back part of the boat. The disciples, not wanting to bother Jesus, fought the storm on their own until they were desperate. When they had exhausted their resources they cried out to him, ‘Master, carest Thou not that we perish?’”
The Bible says that he arose and rebuked the wind and said unto the sea, “Peace be still.” The wind stopped and there was a great calm. It is just the same for us, in our storms of life, as it was for the disciples. Jesus is ready to save us once we are willing to surrender ourselves to him. Do you long for peace in the storms of life? Call out to Jesus and experience soul peace that only he can give.
— Galen Shaum