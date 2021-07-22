“The fruit of the spirit is faith.” (Galatians 5:22)
Faith is to believe something has happened even though we haven’t seen or experienced it. For example, we need faith to believe there was a George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. We need faith to believe the biblical account of creation, the worldwide flood, and anything else God tells us in his word, the Bible.
You might ask how important faith is. The Bible tells us that “without faith it is impossible to please (God).”
So, if one person refuses to believe the Bible and its author, does that make it any less valid? Does it mean that person is outside the scope of the Bible, and has no accountability to it? What if 6.9 billion people refuse to believe? Is God relying on a majority vote to determine the reality of the Bible?
His answer is that “it is appointed unto man once to die and after that the judgment.”
How do we know the condition of our faith? If you believe a bridge is strong enough to carry you across, you will not hesitate to cross that bridge. So, if you believe the Bible when it speaks of coming judgment, how the earth will pass away and the things of the earth will melt with tremendous heat, you will try to avoid that.
Thankfully, God has made a way to escape coming judgment. If we have faith in his plan of salvation through Jesus Christ, we need not fear.
— Eugene Witmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.