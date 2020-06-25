Our emotions are a gift from God for our own good. They help us to understand ourselves and the things that are happening around us. However, our emotions can cause us to be affected by the world surrounding us, making us take our eyes off of God. The world has no foundation to stand upon, but rather is constantly shifting about, one day on a high the next down in the dumps and then wildly excited the next.
If we are not grounded in faith, we will be controlled by our emotions, a very unstable place to be. In the midst of this fluid world, the Christian can find a solid foundation to walk on with Christ. Faith will trust God’s ability to handle anything and everything that he allows us to experience. Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Am I willing to allow God to handle the situation, or must I be in control? When decisions must be made, do I take things into my own hands or do I allow time for God to reveal his will to me? Faith knows that the next step may be totally different than what we thought or wanted it to be, but accepts that because it is God’s plan.
Is your life accepting the sovereignty of God, the only one who has the ability to carry out his plans to a triumphant conclusion?
— Glen Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.