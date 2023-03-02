Anyone who enjoys working with food is familiar with cookbooks and recipes. A distinguished chef knows the importance of not only using quality ingredients, but also the proper amounts of those ingredients. He follows the recipe. This gives him confidence of success.
Spiritually we are successful when we carefully follow God’s recipe for Christian living. The following Bible verse is a good example of one such simple outline. Note especially God’s promises in response to our sincere efforts.
