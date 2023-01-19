“My voice shalt thou hear in the morning O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto Thee and will look up.” (Psalm 5:3)
This verse was used for an inspiration at a recent service. Morning is one of the best times of the day to pray to God. Morning prayer is the knot that keeps the thread of our daily activities from unravelling. It also helps us to focus on the most important issues of life. When we begin the day with God, we are much more likely to go through the day with God.
As we enter the new year, resolve to start each day with God. You will find it worth your effort.
— Glenn Burkholder
