A recent sermon was titled, “Pass the Time of Your Sojourning Here in Fear.” The text was 1 Peter 1:17.
To live only for the appreciation and approval of others, without the power of God and work of his spirit in our lives, is vain.
“And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man’s work, pass the time of your sojourning here in fear.” (1 Peter 1:17)
It is through the blood of Christ that we can find cleansing from sin. (1 Peter 1:19)
Following God and submitting our lives to him brings peace and blessing. God provides strength to face the temptations that would hinder us. The Bible and the Holy Spirit give direction for choices.
We have a special series of evangelistic services planned for Oct. 3-8. These are evening services starting at 7:30 p.m. These services, like all our worship services, are open to all.
— Arlin Zimmerman
