Where should we turn to discover truth? How can we learn answers to the fundamental questions of life?
In our worship service this morning the Sunday school lesson was again from the Proverbs. Our theme was “The Fear of the Lord.” This is introduced in Proverbs 1:7: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.”
What is the fear of the Lord? This fear is understood to mean respect and admiration and reverence, rather than fright or alarm. Our understanding of God will affect the choices we make in our lives. The pursuit of truth in the fear of God leads one to an expanding understanding. Respect and reverence for God also motivate worship. Confidence in God sustains through the uncertainties of life.
“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter. Fear God and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13)
— Lyndon Burkholder
