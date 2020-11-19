A couple of weeks ago we had our first ground-covering snow. I’m sure you noticed the total change in the landscape. Maybe you had an ugly patch of dirt in your backyard or some junk lying around that the snow totally covered and made it look just as bright and beautiful as everywhere else.
Did you know Jesus can do the same with the landscape of your life? In Isaiah 1:18 it says, “Though your sins be as scarlet they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” No matter how scarred our lives may be because of wrong choices, if we believe in Jesus, he will cleanse our lives. He will see us as if we had never sinned at all. What a promise. I’m glad I have this promise to hold on to.
No matter what we have done, if we repent, Jesus is able to forgive us and make our hearts as white as snow. The next time it snows, let’s remember to thank God for his cleansing work in our lives.
— Curtis Graham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.