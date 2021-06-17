“But the fruit of the spirit is ... joy.” (Galatians 5:22)
The word joy found in the Bible comes from the Greek word “chara,” meaning cheerfulness, calm delight; gladness multiplied greatly; to be exceedingly full of joy.
So often we think that joy can only come from a life with no problems. We make excuses: “I would be cheerful, but I don’t have as much to be thankful for as someone else.’’ But joy isn’t dependent on favorable outcomes. The natural joy that comes from positive circumstances is fleeting.
There is more reason for joy than fulfilling our own desires. Have you ever tried bringing joy to someone else’s life? It seems paradoxical that the joy we create for others often brings us joy.
Another reason for joy is the gift of salvation available for all men. The Christian can have peace and joy knowing Christ died for his sins. Even with today’s uncertainty and fear, the Christian can have joy.
Heaven will be the ultimate joy for the believer when Christ returns.
May each of us be living lives that are pleasing to God so that when he returns, we can live with him in heaven’s ultimate joy.
— Joshua Shaum
