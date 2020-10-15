“Thank you!” When did you last hear this welcome phrase? Perhaps from the clerk at the local store, or from someone you talked to over the phone. When did you last thank someone?
Whom should we be thanking? “We thy people … will give thee (God) thanks forever: We will show forth thy praise to all generations.” (Psalm 79:13) More than anyone else, our heavenly father deserves our praise and thanksgiving. It is he who has blessed us with a savior to save us from our sins, and with a home in heaven if we live according to his will every day.
Who else should we be thanking? Willingly express your appreciation to the thoughtful family member who holds the door open when your arms are full or the kind friend who stops in just when we needed someone to chat with. Or maybe someone takes the time to jumpstart your car when your battery goes dead.
— James Groff
