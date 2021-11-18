He does it every November and the duty must give a melancholy stab. My farmer neighbor pulls his roadside fence posts and lays them down for the winter. His herd of gentle brown cows relocates from pasture to barnyard. Soon the thundering highway plows will roar past, flinging snow and ice over the horizontal posts. Eventually drifts of dirty flakes will tower tall, entirely hiding the fields.
Late fall means our balmy days are numbered. The weakening sun sets sooner. Tree-covered hillsides are stark and bare. Small bodies of water ice over. Animals gorge for their long naps.
Wood stoves fire up. Snow tires get installed. Coats, boots and mittens are dug from dusty closets. And we humans sigh, wondering if we’re ready for the cold, snow and darkness.
Despite our apprehensions, we know that each season is only so long. Every passing year God proves his creation-instituted patterns. We seldom doubt that in a few turns of the calendar, spring will wake the sleeping earth. The snow always melts. The trees always grow new leaves. Summer always comes. I’ve never known it to be different. Have you?
In the Bible, God vows in Genesis: “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.”
With such a promise from our creator, we can endure another Vermont winter.
— Tyler Ebersole
