We all appreciate things that are reliable. We want a lawnmower that starts on the first try. We desire an alarm clock that rings every time that it is set. We seek to buy a refrigerator that will operate seven days a week. We expect consistency to be the norm.
God also expects consistency of his children. Do I always tell the truth and nothing but the truth? Are my thoughts always pure and uplifting? Do I always follow the Golden Rule? Do I consistently prefer others above myself? Am I ready to return good for evil? Am I ready to be a Good Samaritan when I see somebody in need? Can I go the second mile even when it feels like I already have?
