A few Sundays ago, the sermon we listened to over our church conference line was titled “Peace Be Unto You” (Luke 24:36). These words were spoken to Jesus’ disciples that first Easter Sunday, nearly 2,000 years ago.
These disciples had just days before seen their master arrested on false charges, sentenced in the greatest sham trial of all time, and was then crucified by Roman soldiers. Would they be the next victims of the angry mob? Would being followers of Jesus cost them their lives?
Earlier that first Easter day, they heard reports that Jesus had risen. But were the reports true, or not? And if Jesus had risen, where was he now? Uncertain what they should do, they gathered together in fear of what the future held.
Into this gathering, Jesus appeared, unannounced, and gave these comforting words, “Peace be unto you.”
Let’s fast-forward to today. The present pandemic we are facing does bring uncertainty. Why do some have very minor symptoms when another dies from it? Indeed, to some people this uncertainty brings varying amounts of fear. Fear of the unknown.
According to one poll, the number of Americans who reported reading their Bible regularly has risen by 54 percent. Likely many Bible readers found comfort and solace there. Likely they were better able to manage their fears.
And why not? This same Jesus has a message he gives to each of his disciples in 2020: “Peace be unto you!”
— Eugene Witmer