Some time ago, I had a chance to handle a gold coin. Its heavy weight and beautiful golden color helped me to know that it was authentic gold. Let’s look at the marks and characteristics of an authentic Christian.
The word Christian means “little Christ,” so perhaps the most outstanding mark of an authentic Christian is that he is a portrait of his savior, Jesus Christ. The authentic Christian is loving and respectful to his neighbors. He is honest in all his business dealings even when it costs him. Also, he is generous with the goods he has been blessed with. These are all a part of mirroring our savior, Jesus Christ.
Perhaps the truest test of authenticity comes when someone or something irritates us. Does the irritation dig in and reveal our base metal as we flare up in anger? Or does the wound only reveal that we are gold through and through as we calmly forgive and go on.
Even if we hide what we truly are inside from others, by coating ourselves over with good things, God knows. God knows if our base metal is gold or some other metal. God’s rich blessing falls only on those who are striving to be gold through and through.
Come worship with us as together we strive to become more like our savior, Jesus Christ.
— Jared Shaum
