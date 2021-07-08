“The fruit of the spirit” describes the virtues demonstrated by those whose lives are affected by God’s love and who live by the influence of God’s spirit. (Galatians 5:22)
Following Jesus’s teaching and conducting our lives by scripture is a lifelong pursuit. As one grows in faith and establishes their commitment to God, sincerity is demonstrated by the conduct of their life. Are you developing in the virtue of gentleness?
This characteristic of gentleness is also described as kindness. Expressing kindness demonstrates love. When we realize the depth of God’s love for us, it should stimulate our love for God and energize our kindness toward others.
Kindness recognizes others’ hopes, discouragements, joy and pain. Kindness motivates one to sacrifice personal preferences and pleasures for the support of others.
Family and co-workers can irritate us with their faults we recognize so well. Strangers disturb our expectations of behavior. Our feelings are hurt, our dreams are crushed. But life in the spirit must be a life of service, in the example of Jesus, putting others’ needs and feelings ahead of our own. With divine help, we can forgive, and be kind.
“Be ye kind one to another ... forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.’’ (Ephesians 4:32)
— Lyndon Burkholder
