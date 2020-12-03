Many times we face experiences that can result in our emotions swinging in varied directions. Depending on certain circumstances, we feel exuberant and joyful. Other times we may feel discouraged or fearful.
Recently our pastor shared a message on maintaining equilibrium of our emotions. Equilibrium refers to developing balance and poise so the fluctuations of one’s disposition can avoid extremes. In order to be productive in lifes’s functions, we need to find ways to temper life’s reactions.
Maintaining a positive outlook can help balance the emotional response. If negative viewpoints are the initial conclusion, it makes it difficult to even see the whole situation fairly.
We believe enjoying a close relationship with God produces a valuable sense of equilibrium. If we feel his peace in our hearts, we can experience stability and calm. The unsettling problems that confront us today do not need to cause panic, because he is always near.
The equilibrium of God’s spirit dwelling in our hearts calms our human spirit. May we open up and allow his resources to keep us safe in these troubled times.
— Marlin Wadel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.