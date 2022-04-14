This week we return to the question, why am I here? This is a question that many people ask themselves, especially when the circumstances of life seem to be arrayed against them.
As we try to understand the meaning of life we sometimes wonder if our existence ends at death. Scripture is quite clear in this regard. (Luke 23:43) This makes our lives more significant than we often realize. The choices we make in life affect us even after our death. (Revelation 12:20)
Jesus sacrificed his life so that we can be reconciled to God. The spirit of God enables believers in a life of faith. While faith in God and his provision does not remove difficulty from one’s life it is a source of strength and peace in the difficulties life brings.
Life is a preparation for eternity. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23) and “The Lord is … not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9)
We welcome you to join us for worship on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m.
— Glenn E. Burkholder
