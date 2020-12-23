Advent is a time of waiting, watching, and listening — for God. Luke 1 tells the story of the annunciation by the angel Gabriel. God called Mary to bear his divine son and name him Jesus. Like Mary, I often feel unworthy of his work. But God still says, “Do not be afraid. Like Mary, I feel helpless before God’s call to parent a child, to help my neighbor, to forgive my enemy. But whatever God calls you to do, remember that his Spirit can overshadow you as he did Mary. For nothing will be impossible, with God.
Yet still, how difficult it is to say with Mary, “Be it unto me according to thy word!” For her, these words meant suffering and sorrow. As old Simeon told her, “A sword shall pierce through thy own soul.” Imagine the misunderstanding, ostracism and libel that Mary likely faced as she bore the Christ Child. And so, waiting for God does not always bring the protection and comfort I hope for. It means opening myself to his ways, which are often ways of pain. He calls me to humble myself. He desires me to love him, casting aside competing loves. He asks me to give my life away for others.
But the shining reward of Mary’s devotion is mine, too, if I am faithful. As she cries in the Magnificat, “My spirit hath rejoiced. He that is might hath done to me great things, and his mercy on them that fear him.”
— Dwight Wadel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.