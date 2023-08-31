The flood waters of July 10 have ravaged Vermont. Destruction and loss abound in many towns. We may begin to wonder who is to blame for this.
One flood victim stated that God is just being God. God is the Supreme Being and he does not need to explain his movings to us.
There are, however, things that we can learn through this catastrophe. How can we become better through this experience?
We should acknowledge that God is giving Vermont a second chance. Now is the time for each of us to make peace with our creator.
We also should be reminded of how perishable our possessions are. Only the treasures we lay up in heaven are free from the possibility of corruption. Rather than hoarding things to pad our lifestyle, we should be using our goods to bless other people’s lives.
We should humbly and cheerfully submit to God’s movings in our lives. God can receive glory from a happening that appears chaotic and perplexing to us.
We welcome you to join us in our Sunday morning worship at 9 a.m.
“Behold, He taketh away, who can hinder Him? Who will say unto Him, ‘What doest Thou?’” (Job 9:12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.