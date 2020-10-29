God has placed in each one of us a sense of anticipation. It might be anticipation to see someone that you have not seen for many years. It might be anticipation for a vacation coming soon. It might just be anticipation for a new day and a fresh start.
In my 31 years, I’ve had many things to anticipate. But the older I grow I’ve found my anticipation turning to my new home in heaven. I anticipate meeting the one who gave me peace, power and purpose for each day.
In John 14:3, Jesus says, “That where I am, there ye may be also.”
The signs of Jesus’ soon return are everywhere.
I have a church that consists of others who are anticipating the same things. Come join us in our anticipation and preparation for his return.
— Tyler Ebersole
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.