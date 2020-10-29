God has placed in each one of us a sense of anticipation. It might be anticipation to see someone that you have not seen for many years. It might be anticipation for a vacation coming soon. It might just be anticipation for a new day and a fresh start.

In my 31 years, I’ve had many things to anticipate. But the older I grow I’ve found my anticipation turning to my new home in heaven. I anticipate meeting the one who gave me peace, power and purpose for each day.

In John 14:3, Jesus says, “That where I am, there ye may be also.”

The signs of Jesus’ soon return are everywhere.

I have a church that consists of others who are anticipating the same things. Come join us in our anticipation and preparation for his return.

— Tyler Ebersole

