Thanksgiving is an important season of the year, but it means different things to different people. What does it mean to you?
Thanksgiving Day is a day to give thanks to God for all that He has done for us. The Bible teaches us to give thanks “always for all things unto God and our Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 5:20). We all could list many things for which we should thank God. Our lists might include our homes, our families, our friends, our health, our jobs and our possessions.
But what if a person doesn’t have any of these things to give thanks for? The Bible also teaches us: “in every thing give thanks” (1Thessalonians 5:18). This means that even in adversity, poor health,
Poverty or other difficult circumstances, we should still give thanks to God. How can this be? It’s because God is the Supreme Lord who knows what is best for us.
Join us for a special Thanksgiving Day worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. All are welcome.
— Clint Coakley