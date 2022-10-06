Our evangelistic meetings planned for this week have been re-scheduled for Oct. 24-30.
“But this shall be the covenant that I will make … saith the Lord, I will put my law in their inward parts and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.” (Jeremiah 31:32)
We pray that God will bless your pursuit of him this week.
— Lyndon Burkholder
