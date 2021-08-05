A life in the spirit includes the fruit of temperance. (Galatians 5:23)
This is a beautiful commitment that we may all make to humility and holiness, even at the expense of our own will.
Many years ago, Jesus prayed in the garden of Gethsemane: “Not my will, but thine be done.” Every fiber within him surely cried out at that moment for an easier way than the death that awaited him. But in the end, his desire for life transformed into the supreme desire to follow the will of his father, and that choice has blessed many lives ever since. Jesus practiced temperance to this amazing degree. How much of our own gratification are we willing to sacrifice in the same spirit?
The tempered life is not an emotionless, ascetic existence, but one of contentment and gratitude. “Live joyfully,” declared the ecclesiastical preacher. But joy is very possible with very little. The adage is often true — less is more.
The practices of self-control and chastity do not so much repress the desires of our hearts, but rather transform them into a new paradigm of values. The chief goal is no longer selfish pleasure, but rather the blessing of others.
— Darren Wadel
