Speech is an important part of each one of our lives. Without speech, we would have to resort to complicated sign language. God has blessed most of us with the ability to speak. But is this blessing ever abused? It is.
Using extra words, such as swear words and slang words, is one way of abusing this blessing. Even just talking too much, although it seems innocent enough, is another way of abuse. Proverbs 17:28 says, “Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.”
This verse is saying that even a fool who decides not to speak, unless he has something worthwhile to say, is counted wise.
How can we learn to limit our words? First, we should think before we speak. Think whether what you’re about say is worthwhile. Will it be beneficial to others?
We should avoid extra words, such as swear words and profanity. Not only are they unnecessary, but they are also wrong, so we should avoid them. We can also ask God to help us limit our words. If we sincerely ask God for help, he will be more than willing to give us help.
— Stanley Nolt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.