Individually we fill a very small place in a very large world. I’m amazed to see hundreds of vehicles driving by my workplace every day. That’s only in my small town. One time I had a five-hour layover at JFK airport. Many airplanes flew in and out, carrying hundreds of people.
That was just one day in one U.S. airport. I’ve also driven home to Vermont from Texas. Thirty hours of driving brought us through the area of thousands of people. That touched only a small part of our country.
This world is so vast and so busy. We are so small, so insignificant. How could any being care for and know all about every person? But our God does.
He knows all people, wherever they are, whatever they’re doing, and whatever they’re experiencing. “The Lord knoweth them that are his.” (2 Timothy 2:19)
Matthew 6 tells of God’s care for each bird and flower. How much more for each human. God loves and cares for each person individually.
“He careth for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)
“Thou shewest loving kindness unto thousands … the great, the mighty God, the Lord of hosts, is his name.” (Jeremiah 32:18)
We are not insignificant. God values us, and we can find a place of blessing and happiness as a child of his.
— Duane Gehman
