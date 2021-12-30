Reflecting on the passing year, we recognize days of abundance, longing, joy and pain. We observe the events of life taking shape behind us, the sometimes bewildering present turned to the experienced past.
We wonder what the coming year may bring. Sometimes in anticipation and sometimes in apprehension. The future being beyond our control we echo the prayer of Moses. “Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations. So, teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom” (Psalm 90:1, 12).
— Lyndon Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.