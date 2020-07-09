Have you recently been awestruck by nature at its best? Maybe it was the thunder of a large water fall or the beauty of a sunset or the vast expanse of stars on a clear night? “God hath made everything beautiful in his time.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). Isn’t it amazing that someone could create something so powerful or something that spans such distance?
Or, have you ever seen a sparrow or chickadee up close, maybe at a birdfeeder close to your window? They seem so small, just a small bundle of feathers. They look so insignificant. Matthew 10:31 tells us that God sees even a sparrow and cares about it. Isn't that amazing? He created everything we see for us to enjoy. God who created everything we know, including, a tiny bird and an enormous sunset, longs for each one of us to be his best and closest friend.
What should our response be? We should reciprocate and ask him to be our closest friend. When this happens we will want to thank him and seek his help in our life. “Offer thanksgiving ... call upon me in the day of trouble” (Psalms 50:14,15). So, the God of the universe is doing everything possible for us so that we can be his. Are you doing your part?
— Eldon Witmer
