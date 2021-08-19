“Go to the ant thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise.” (Proverbs 6:6)
Diligence is a virtue that affects nearly every aspect of our lives. It affects the way we perform our work, and in many ways whether we enjoy our work or not. The Bible has a fair amount to say about diligence in work and spiritual exercise.
Certainly the ant is an excellent example of diligence. No one ever saw an ant leaving a hard task for his fellow ants. Instead, they all rally around the common cause of gathering food for the winter. Where the ant is only acting on instinct in this area, we have to choose to pull our share of the load.
Another verse is Hebrews 11:6: “He is rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” This verse helps us to see the importance of diligence in our spiritual life. We have a diligent enemy of our souls and the only way we can have victory in our spiritual battle is to diligently seek God and the power that is available as we yield our lives to him.”
There is an old saying that says, “'God helps those who help themselves.” While it may not always seem to work that way in our physical lives, it will always hold true in our spiritual life. As we diligently seek God, he will not fail to reward us.
Feel free to worship with us in Wolcott on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Jared Shaum
