Are you rich? As Americans, we are among the rich in the world. We have a place to call home, abundant crops, and probably some extra money for our wants.
We find the story of a rich ruler that approached Jesus with a question in Luke 18:18-25. His question was, “What shall I do to inherit eternal life?”
He had kept the commandments from his youth. However, when Jesus asked him to give up his riches, distribute to the poor and follow him, he was very sorrowful. How sad that after doing much good, he was not willing to do what Jesus asked of him — the one thing lacking — and thereby gain treasure in heaven.
Could it be that it is the same way in our lives? What do we prioritize: the bank account or treasure in heaven? Are we willing to do all that Jesus asks of us, even when it affects our possessions?
God wills us to increase in spiritual riches. “Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou are wretched, and poor, and blind, and naked: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich.” (Revelations 3:17-18a)
What would God say? Are you truly rich?
— Brenden Groff
