How should you respond when you are mistreated? We discussed this question in our Sunday school this morning. Our study focused on Jesus’ trial and his response to the accusations leveled against him there. This was a sham trial if there ever was one. Jesus was innocent of any wrongdoing, which prompted the prosecution to hire witnesses to testify against him. These false accusers didn’t agree with each other, but their testimony was still used. (Mark 14:56)
Jesus listened to these accusations without argument, despite his innocence.
Following further abuse Jesus was brought to the Roman governor Pilate for final judgement of his guilt or innocence. Pilate listened to the accusations and determined that envy, rather than wrongdoing, motivated the charges brought against Jesus. He judged Jesus to be innocent, yet still delivered him to crucifixion. (Matthew 27:24)
Jesus’ suffering and death provide the means to our redemption. Jesus’s sacrifice fulfilled God’s requirements for atonement. In this process Jesus modeled meekness in the face of profound mistreatment.
While the suffering I face may seem insignificant compared to Jesus, Scripture is clear that following him exposes one to suffering. (2 Timothy 3:12)
Can we follow Jesus?
— Lyndon Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.