A recent news report pronounced July 6, 2023, as the hottest day on record for the Earth. Perhaps God is reminding us of a forecast he gave long ago: “For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the Lord of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch.” (Malachi 4:1)
The pride and rebellion of man fuels the anger of the almighty. He has appointed a day, known to him alone, “in the which he will judge the world in righteousness.” (Acts 17:31)
