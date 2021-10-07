Did you ever think that God is interested in our business dealings and financial transactions? Proverbs 20:23 tells us, “Diverse weights are an abomination unto the Lord; and a false balance is not good.”
We can be assured that God notices our actions and intentions. So how can we please God in our buying and selling rather than causing an abomination?
When Solomon wrote this proverb, many commodities were bought and sold by measuring in a simple balance. If you wanted to purchase a pound of wheat, the seller put wheat on one side of the balance, equal to his one-pound weight placed on the other side. Incorrect weights or wrong measurements, like this verse says, were a seller’s way of slanting the sale in his favor.
But this tendency to misrepresent something hasn’t really gone away, has it? Do I try to sell something for more than it’s worth, or buy something for less than it’s worth? Is my scale, tape measure, clock or odometer accurate, if those are the measures I charge for goods or services?
Here’s what Jesus said about rating and measuring: “Good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over.” Now that sounds like how we wish to purchase something, doesn’t it? Can we offer the same to others? God will bless you as you try to please him and others.
Come for revival meetings: Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Wolcott. All are welcome.
— Nevin Wadel
