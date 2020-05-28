Aren’t you enjoying the sunshine this springtime? The flowers and trees burst in beauty from the warmth and light of the sun, and we are energized and inspired by the longer hours of light and pleasant weather.
Mankind has been intrigued with the science of optics, trying to understand the source and behavior of light. But even with scientists’ discoveries and the theories that have been built upon them, there are mysteries of light that evade learned scientists today.
Light originates with God himself. On the first day of the creation week, God spoke light into existence to illuminate earth. He also created the sun to sustain life.
Not only did God create light, but he is light. His light reaches beyond the natural realm and into the hearts of men. God can dispel the darkness of our wrong actions and even our thoughts. He replaces that darkness with the glorious light of his purity and righteousness. Those who love God can follow that radiance in their journey toward the perfect day of heaven. There the full spectrum of his light makes it impossible for any shadows to linger. God is light.
Read God’s Word today and let his light transform your life.
— Jason Zimmerman