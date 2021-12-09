We recently studied this verse from 2 Corinthians 9 — “Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift.”
Our Lord longs for our love, even as we long for his. During distress or grief, he beckons us toward the light of redemption where both his love and ours will be realized.
In the beginning, our first parents walked with God on this earth, and God talked with them. That was perfect love and union, the original blessing which we squandered. Now we stand where earth and language end. Will God walk this earth again?
In hope we wait and listen for God. We learn of quietness, patience and mercy. The saving of our souls will cost us everything, and now is the time when we begin to offer up all we have, to welcome the trusted Messiah when he comes. “Light dawns for the righteous, and joy for the upright in heart.” (Psalm 97:11) Now is the time when we look past the night of fear to believe in the dawn of joy. The way, the truth and the life we have sought wait at the door — the gift of the Messiah.
— Darren Wadel
