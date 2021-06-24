Peace — as a fruit of the spirit, peace must be an essential part of the Christian’s walk of life, Isaiah 32:18 says. “And my people shall dwell in a peaceable habitation and quiet resting places.”
In the days we are living, how can someone dwell in “peaceable habitations and quiet resting places?”
As Christians we must understand that we find peace by realizing that Christ is the redeemer for the sins of all mankind and eternal life is promised to those who are true to him. So if these are the promises that God grants his children, why then should the unrest of this nation cause the children of God to worry?
Isaiah 57 alludes to the wicked as the troubled sea that cannot rest. That is because the wicked go on forwardly in the way of their own heart and God will not grant them peace until they turn to him. Verse 15 of Isaiah 57 says that God dwells with and restores those of a contrite and humble spirit. When God restores, peace is attained.
When a life free of guilt and the reward of eternity are the focus of a Christian, then the cares of this life seem small compared to the peace that God grants.
— Joseph Lawton
