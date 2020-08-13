“Trust no one!” That bold declaration caught my attention. Is there no one that I can trust? It is a sad reality for many people that they’ve been hurt by those they thought they could trust. After their trust is betrayed, it becomes easy for them to come to the conclusion that they cannot trust anyone. Is that an accurate conclusion? No. We can trust God.
Isaiah 26:4 says, “Trust in the Lord forever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength.” The Lord is certainly worthy of our trust. He is unchanging. He knows our hearts. He longs to be the one we place our trust in.
When we trust the Lord, he gives us peace. In Mark 4, Jesus and his disciples were in a boat on the sea of Galilee when a storm came up. The disciples cried out to Jesus, the one who controlled the storm. Jesus spoke a few small words and the storm was over.
Jesus can still speak peace to the storms in our lives. All we need to do is cry out to him in trust.
— Timothy Hursh
