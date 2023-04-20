“And he said unto them, Unto you it is given to know the mystery of the kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all these things are done in parables.” (Mark 4:11)
A recent devotional directed our minds to an older meaning of the word mystery to help us understand the truth of this verse. Mystery as it is used here is not a secret ritual or something that cannot be understood. Rather, it can be illustrated from the trade guild setting of a few centuries ago. An apprentice was said to be learning the mystery. Today we may speak of learning the tricks of the trade.
