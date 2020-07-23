On Sunday, we were encouraged to reach for success. This is a common quest in life, whether by youth, the middle aged or the elderly. Some people consider a life of travel, socializing, or riches as a measure of success.
God gave Joshua, a leader in Israel, the recipe for success. He told Joshua to meditate on God’s Word day and night. He was to digest the truth and make it a part of himself. There is nothing greater to dwell on than to meditate on God’s Word. Meditating on God’s Word leaves little time for worrying and complaining. Instead, it brings healing, strength and courage.
God expected Joshua to apply his Word to his life. God also expected that Joshua would observe the whole law, not just reading it, but also obeying it. He was to be a living example of the law. He was to let it be his guide as he led the Israelites into the promised land. God was not offering an experiment. God commanded Joshua to be strong, to meditate, and obey. And obedience to the law would bring Joshua guaranteed success.
We can also expect God to bless all who meditate on his Word today, as we apply and obey his commands. This promise is for you and me. Are you ready to experience true success?
— Jason Zimmerman
