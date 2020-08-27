“For the day of the Lord of hosts shall be upon every one that is proud and lofty, and upon every one that is lifted up; and he shall be brought low.” (Isaiah 2:12).
During our Sunday school hour these past number of Sundays, we’ve learned lessons from the successes and failures of various kings of Judah. At the age of 16, Uzziah became the 10th king of Judah. At first, he sought the Lord and he was rewarded tremendously. Under his successful leadership, his country became strong and prosperous.
Sadly, the story does not end positively. The Bible says his heart was “lifted up to his destruction.” He was smitten with leprosy as a punishment for trying to perform the sacred duties God had assigned to the priests alone. How sad to see all that potential for good wasted because of pride.
Though the results of pride are not always so obvious or immediate, God has not changed his displeasure. Pride is still causing problems today. We see this in family, business and other relationships. Let’s recognize ourselves as frail mortals, and place our confidence in God, who made us and not in ourselves.
— Joshua Shaum
