I’m sure we all know the feeling. We had our plans all carefully laid out, and then at the last minute they all fell to pieces. We made a promise to someone, and even though we were sure we could fulfill it and then we tried our very best, something turned up, and we couldn’t. Why do things like this happen?
Or perhaps something tragic happened — a loved one died. These happenings highlight a fact of life: We do not know the future. Therefore Proverbs 27:1 tells us, “Boast not thyself of tomorrow, for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.”
Our lives are fragile gifts; they can be snuffed out without warning. James 4:14 says, “What is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
Even though we don’t know what will happen or when we will die, God does. He not only knows what will happen, but also controls the events that shape our lives. If we are children of God, we need not fear the future. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know who holds the future.”
— Arlin Zimmerman
