Have you ever observed a generous person experiencing a calamity? I’ve noticed that often a person like this is quickly surrounded by supporting friends.
Proverbs 11:25 says, “The liberal (the blessing or generous) soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself.”
A giving person is often one who is loving and cheerful. He looks out for others’ needs. We enjoy being around him. So, when a person like this is in need, we naturally feel indebted to him and desire to help him.
A person who blesses others is often blessed himself. He smiles and receives a smile in return. He gives kind words and others are gracious to him. He gives without expecting a return but is blessed with friends all around him. His life is enriched by those he touches.
Jesus taught a similar principle in Luke 6:38: “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” Others tend to treat us the same way we treat them.
Join us for revival meetings: Oct. 4-10, 7:30 p.m., Wolcott Mennonite Church. All are welcome.
— Jason Zimmerman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.