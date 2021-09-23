“A friend loveth at all times and a brother is born for adversity.” (Proverbs 17:17)
Really? Did the Proverb writer actually envision a friendship so secure? What does loyal friendship consist of?
Loyal friendship is founded on true love. Not selfish love, which gives for what it can get, but God-like love that loves no matter what the return is. A love like Jesus exemplified when he showed compassion to the poorest, most wretched of men. A Good Samaritan love, compassionately binding the wounds of an unknown foreigner.
Loyal friendship endures the tests of time. Fleeting friendships last while the times are good, while the money is plentiful, but when popularity wanes and challenges arise, the friendship dissolves. In contrast, loyal friendship is not uprooted by storms; rather, the storms serve to strengthen the cords that bind the friendship together.
When adversity strikes your friend, do you look the other way or do you stretch out your arms sympathetically and become a brother? May God bless your efforts at showing true friendship to those you meet.
Join us at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings at our church in Wolcott.
— Josiah Nolt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.