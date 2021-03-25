I enjoy watching people’s faces as they go past. Some seem depressed, some unhappy, some determined, some with superficial joy. And sometimes I meet someone who seems content with life and has a joyful outlook. Recently I was encouraged with the verse in Philippians 4:4, “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, rejoice.”
How can one rejoice when nothing seems to be going right? We must keep God first in our lives. Study his word. The apostle Paul was unjustly in prison expecting to soon be martyred when he wrote, “Rejoice, always.”
Godly thoughts bring joy. In Philippians 4:8, we read, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true; whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Thoughts like these bring joy.
Selfishness brings a short-lived superficial joy. Despite what we may think, the amount of toys one has does not bring joy and contentment so much as using those things to benefit others. Abundance tends to make us selfish. Contentment allows me to see those around me who could use my help. This multiplies joy. If you have much or little you can experience the joy of helping another.
Do you wish for fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment for phone fellowship: 888-6139 or 472-5800.
— Isaac Horst
